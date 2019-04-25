RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno officials have given preliminary approval to allow strip clubs to remain in the city’s downtown.
The City Council voted Wednesday on a series of regulations on the adult businesses, approving several operating restrictions but rejecting proposed bans on alcohol and digital signs, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported .
The Council will vote again on the regulations on May 8. The regulations will become law if it approves them again.
Council members had pursued ordinances that would force the four existing clubs in downtown to move to zoned industrial areas within five years. It backed away from that approach in the 6-1 vote.
It also gave up on forcing the clubs not inside industrial areas to take down electronic signs within six months and to stop serving alcohol within three years.
Members did advance a number of restrictions, including the prohibition of booths or lounges for private dances and the higher minimum age requirement of 21 for dancers. The council also passed requirements for video surveillance in all public areas of clubs and increased lighting.
The votes follow two years of heightened enforcement of the clubs, involving code enforcement personnel, fire inspectors and undercover police visiting the businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.