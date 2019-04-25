{{featured_button_text}}

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno officials have given preliminary approval to allow strip clubs to remain in the city’s downtown.

The City Council voted Wednesday on a series of regulations on the adult businesses, approving several operating restrictions but rejecting proposed bans on alcohol and digital signs, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported .

The Council will vote again on the regulations on May 8. The regulations will become law if it approves them again.

Council members had pursued ordinances that would force the four existing clubs in downtown to move to zoned industrial areas within five years. It backed away from that approach in the 6-1 vote.

It also gave up on forcing the clubs not inside industrial areas to take down electronic signs within six months and to stop serving alcohol within three years.

Members did advance a number of restrictions, including the prohibition of booths or lounges for private dances and the higher minimum age requirement of 21 for dancers. The council also passed requirements for video surveillance in all public areas of clubs and increased lighting.

The votes follow two years of heightened enforcement of the clubs, involving code enforcement personnel, fire inspectors and undercover police visiting the businesses.

