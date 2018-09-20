Yellowstone geyser-walk suspect arrested again
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man accused of walking dangerously close to Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park faces additional charges after a police chase in Cheyenne.
Police said Thursday they arrested 27-year-old Gabriel Villalva, of Greeley, Colorado, after he drove recklessly around Wyoming’s capital city. Cheyenne is a 7-hour drive from Yellowstone.
Police say they stopped Villalva with spike strips after a 15-minute chase Wednesday. They say Villalva spun his wheels and his SUV caught fire.
Police say they fired beanbag rounds to subdue Villalva.
Yellowstone rangers cited Villalva for allegedly walking off boardwalks and within a few feet of Old Faithful Geyser on Sept. 14. Tourists also videoed a man resembling Villalva sitting next to one of Yellowstone’s hottest springs.
Villalva remained jailed Thursday and couldn’t be reached for comment.
Tests confirm grizzly bears involved in attack
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Forensic testing has confirmed that the grizzly bears killed by Wyoming wildlife managers are the ones involved in the mauling death of a hunting guide last week.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Thursday that tests matched saliva from the sow and hair from the yearling bear to saliva and hair found on the victim’s clothing.
Mark Uptain, of Jackson Hole, died in the attack last Friday after Uptain and a hunting client went to cut up an elk that they had hunted in a wilderness area east of Grand Teton National Park. The client, Corey Chubon of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The sow was shot by wildlife managers on Sunday after it charged them. The cub was captured and euthanized.
1 home lost in growing Wyoming wildfire
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say one home has been burned in a growing wildfire in western Wyoming.
The fire in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and on private land about 30 miles south of Jackson has burned nearly 49 square miles. It has forced the evacuation of about 230 rural homes.
While no one has been hurt, the fire burned at least one home and is threatening others along U.S. 189/191.
The dry, windy weather conditions on Thursday were expected to be conducive to more fire growth although temperatures were cooler.
Some 260 firefighters aided by air tankers and helicopters are battling the fire, which began last weekend. They are working to construct lines separating the fire from several rural subdivisions, and more firefighting resources have been arriving.
