3 Wyoming grizzly bears relocated after killing livestock
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming wildlife managers have caught and relocated three yearling grizzly bears that were killing livestock.
The state Game and Fish Department says the bears were captured north of Pinedale and relocated on Wednesday to a remote area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest east of Moran Junction.
The release site is located in currently occupied grizzly bear habitat.
Earlier this week, wildlife managers relocated another grizzly bear from the Pinedale area because of cattle losses.
Former UPS employee pleads guilty to stealing medications
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to stealing packages of prescription painkillers and other medication intended for patients of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Sheridan.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Bryan Dennis of Casper pleaded guilty Thursday in Natrona County District Court to five felony charges, including burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis told the court that he took the medications to feed a drug habit. The items were taken from a UPS facility in Casper while he was an employee.
Prosecutor Trevor Schenk says Dennis was found in possession of about 300 pills.
Under the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend at sentencing for Dennis to complete a program at the Casper Re-Entry Center and serve three years of probation.
Parts of US Southwest remain under excessive heat warning
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An excessive heating warning for dangerously hot temperatures remains in effect through Saturday evening for Las Vegas and some other areas of the desert US Southwest.
The National Weather Service said Friday that high temperatures in the Las Vegas valley will range between 110 degrees (43 Celsius) and 115 degrees (46 Celsius). The warning area extends into parts of western Arizona and southeastern California.
Forecasters say heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible and that the people most vulnerable include young children, the elderly, people with chronic ailments and those who spend a lot of time outdoors.
Teenager charged in June 12 fire that burned 8 homes in Moab
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A teenager has been charged in connection with the fire that burned eight homes in Moab last month.
The Deseret News reported Thursday that the 16-year-old suspect was charged in Moab’s 7th District Juvenile Court with reckless burning and causing a catastrophe.
The name and gender of the teen haven’t been released and neither has details about how the fire started.
Authorities say the June 12 fire burned a dozen structures.
The fast-moving, wind-fueled fire forced the evacuation of about 150 people and resulted in several residents and firefighters being treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.
Teen accused in attempted backpack bomb to face adult trial
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A southern Utah teenager accused of trying to blow up a homemade backpack bomb at school will face trial as an adult on charges of attempted murder and using a weapon of mass destruction.
KUTV reports a judge made the decision Thursday in the case of a 16-year-old boy accused of trying to cause fear after viewing Islamic State propaganda online.
The teen was arrested after the smoking backpack was found in March. No one was hurt. He is also accused of hanging a homemade ISIS flag on a pole at another high school.
Defense attorneys have argued he is a bullied teenager who should stay in the more rehabilitation-focused juvenile system.
Prosecutors, though, countered that he is still a threat and should face the possibility of more serious punishment in adult court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.