ATHENA, Ore. (AP) — Police say a driver struck and killed a construction flagger in northeastern Oregon.
The Oregonian reports the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Oregon 11 near Athena, where workers were repaving the road.
Oregon State Police say 49-year-old Tyresa Monaghan of Kennewick, Washington, died at the scene.
Police say 76-year-old Leman Bledsoe of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, was driving a Chrysler minivan when he sideswiped a stopped car and hit Monaghan.
Police say Bledsoe drove about a mile after the crash before stopping.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangerment, failure to perform the duties of a driver and recklessly endangering a highway worker.
Police say additional charges could be filed.
