Jimmy Page Portrait Session

This Oct. 10, 2018 photo shows Jimmy Page posing for a portrait at the Fender Factory in Corona, Calif. Page reflects on the wild year of 1968, when the Yardbirds crashed and Led Zeppelin was born. 

 Rebecca Cabage, Invision

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Fifty years ago, Jimmy Page painted a dragon on his favorite guitar, and used it to give birth to Led Zeppelin.

Now, in celebration of 50 years of his epic rock band, the beast has come back to life.

The 74-year-old Page tells The Associated Press that the Fender Telecaster was the “Excalibur” that marked the magical days of 1968, when his former band the Yardbirds dissolved and Led Zeppelin began.

He played it on nearly every song on Led Zeppelin’s first album, taking a violin bow to it on the rock classic “Dazed and Confused.”

But a well-meaning house-sitter painted over the guitar and an angry Page put it away for decades.

He recreated it for the band’s anniversary, and Fender is making an edition for the public.

