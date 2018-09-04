Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Nauru Pacific Islands Forum
Buy Now

In this Sept. 3 file photo, Nauru's President Baron Waqa, center, attends the opening ceremony of the Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru. 

 Jason Oxenham, Associated Press File

NAURU (AP) — Pacific leaders meeting in Nauru are expected to sign a security agreement addressing climate change and crimes such as drug smuggling and illegal fishing that cross borders. The declaration signing Wednesday is the centerpiece of the three-day Pacific Islands Forum. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrived to attend a leader’s retreat and the signing ceremony.

The declaration also addresses cybercrime and health issues such as communicable diseases and pandemics.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Earlier Wednesday, Pacific fishing and community groups signed an agreement with the European Union to improve sustainable fishing and ocean governance in the region.

Under the Pacific-European Union Marine Partnership, the EU will provide $41 million and Sweden will provide $12 million over five years. The program will provide direct assistance to regional organizations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments