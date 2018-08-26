A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue headlines of the week. None of these stories is legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out. Here are the real facts:
NOT REAL: “Mitt Romney: ‘Trump has some very serious emotional problems, he must resign before we...’
THE FACTS: Mitt Romney did not say Trump should resign over sexual harassment allegations despite what an article circulating online suggests. Romney is quoted as saying: “I think you’ve got a president who has some very serious emotional problems.” But Romney didn’t make the comments, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders did during an appearance on Cooper’s show in December. Shimrit Sheetrit, public relations director for the show, said that “Mitt Romney hasn’t been on our show in many months.”
NOT REAL: “I am sending troops to South Africa, and they will not leave until the killings stop and the land issue is resolved,” Donald Trump
THE FACTS: President Donald Trump did not say that he would send troops to South Africa and keep them there “until the killings stop and the land issue is resolved,” despite reports circulating online. The reports, which appear to have originated on a South African satire site, are now being shared more widely on Facebook. Trump tweeted after Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa had already started “seizing the land from his own citizens without compensation because they are the wrong skin color.” An AP Fact Check found the number of murders on farms is down from 2001-2002 when police recorded 140 farm killings. No legislation has been put forward and there have been no government seizures of agricultural land.
