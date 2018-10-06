A roundup of popular but completely untrue stories of the week. The Associated Press checked these out. Here are the real facts:
NOT REAL: Records Show Dr. Ford Is Not A Licensed Psychologist, May Have Committed Perjury
THE FACTS: Christine Blasey Ford did not violate the law by identifying herself as a psychologist while testifying last week at the Senate hearing where she accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, as numerous reports circulating online suggested. Some reports speculated that Ford, a California college professor, perjured herself when she used psychologist in her job title because she is not licensed in California. State law requires anyone practicing psychology in California to hold a license but makes an exception for psychologists who are hired by academic institutions. Ford referred to herself as a research psychologist at Stanford University School of Medicine and a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University. People hired by a school or university as a psychologist can identify as such, without being licensed, as long as they do not provide services to the general public, said Jeffrey Thomas, an assistant executive officer for the California licensing board of psychology.
NOT REAL: Judge Kavanaugh’s Home Vandalized By Left Wing Extremists
THE FACTS: Kavanaugh’s home was not vandalized by left-wing protesters, as claimed in false reports circulating online this week. The claim originated on a satire site, America’s Last Line of Defense, which wrote a story stating that “200 left-wing protesters” caused $11,000 worth of damage to Kavanaugh’s home in Mayo Lake, Pennsylvania. Kavanaugh’s residence is in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Mayo Lake, Pennsylvania, is a fictional location. Police have received no reports of vandalism or protests since he was nominated for the Supreme Court on July 10.
