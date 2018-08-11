NOT REAL: 'The fascists of the future will call themselves anti-fascists' — Winston Churchill
THE FACTS: Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill did not say "the fascists of the future will call themselves anti-fascists," as suggested by a meme shared online Tuesday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The quote, which appears with a picture of Churchill and the words "CHURCHILL ON THE LEFTWING(sic)" was tweeted by Abbott on his personal account, along with the comment: "Some insights are timeless." David Freeman, director of publications at the International Churchill Society, called the meme a classic example of "Churchillian drift," which he described as quotes erroneously attributed to Churchill in the pursuit of adding intellectual heft. Abbott deleted the tweet, but defended the sentiment, saying it reflected his feelings on "antifa," short for anti-fascists.
