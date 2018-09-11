BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania, Turkey and Poland have expressed concern about what they call Russia’s “increasing and visible offensive military posturing,” near NATO borders.
The foreign ministers of the three NATO members on the eastern flank issued a statement condemning “the repeated violation of NATO airspace, the continued military buildup in Crimea and Kaliningrad” and “continued violation of obligations and commitments on arms control.”
Tuesday’s statement accused Russia of using hybrid tactics that have “serious implications for the regional security and beyond.”
Russia on Tuesday launched its largest military exercise since the Cold War that will also involve thousands of Chinese troops, amid worsening relations with the West.
Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz in Bucharest to discuss regional security issues.
