NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove has died at age 49.
Manager Larry Clothier released a statement saying Hargrove died Friday in New York from cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease.
Hargrove was a prolific player who provided his jazz sounds to records across a range of styles. He played in sessions for Common, Erykah Badu and D'Angelo.
He won his first Grammy in 1998 with his Afro-Cuban band Crisol for its album "Habana." He then won another in 2002 for "Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall," featuring a band he led with pianist Herbie Hancock and saxophonist Michael Brecker.
A native of Waco, Texas, Hargrove was discovered by fellow jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis while Hargrove was playing at a Dallas high school.
