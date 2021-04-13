Wisconsin reaches deal with USDA to continue receiving millions in federal food aid

WISCONSIN (AP) — The state of Wisconsin has reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will direct more than $70 million per month in federal food aid just weeks before the state was to begin losing out on the supplemental aid as a result of the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 emergency order and mask mandate.

The deal, which Evers announced Tuesday, will ensure Wisconsin continues to receive more than $70 million in monthly food assistance benefits for more than 400,000 Wisconsin households, an increase from the roughly $58 million for 255,000 households the state has previously received each month.

The federal government made the supplemental food aid available to states with a declared public health emergency for COVID-19, which Wisconsin has had in place for most of the pandemic. But at the end of March, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers’ COVID-19 latest emergency order and mask mandate and barred him from declaring more without the approval of the state Legislature, rendering the state ineligible for the millions of dollars in federal aid beginning in May.