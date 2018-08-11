Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Britain Obit VS Naipaul
Buy Now

This 2001 file photo shows British author V.S. Naipaul in Salisbury, England. The Trinidad-born Nobel laureate whose celebrated writing and brittle, provocative personality drew admiration and revulsion in equal measures, died Saturday, at his London home, his family said. He was 85. 

 Associated Press File

LONDON (AP) — The family of Trinidad-born British author V.S. Naipaul says the Nobel Literature laureate has died at the age of 85.

The family said in a statement late Saturday that the novelist had died at his London home.

The writer’s wife, Nadira Naipaul, said he “died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavor.”

Born in Trinidad on Aug. 17, 1932, Naipaul studied at Oxford University and published his first novel, “The Mystic Masseur,” in 1957. He went on to write dozens of books, many dealing with colonialism and its legacy.

Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001 “for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments