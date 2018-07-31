BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Betty White sees no point in slowing down at age 96, as long as her phone keeps ringing with offers to work.The actress known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” is marking her 80th year in show business with a PBS special that looks at her life and career.
Mary Tyler Moore, Georgia Engel and Gavin MacLeod are among those sharing insights in “Betty White: First Lady of Television,” which debuts Aug. 21.
The special shows White at work, at home and interacting with friends. She is the lone living star from “The Golden Girls.”
White didn’t join Engel and MacLeod at a TV critics meeting on Tuesday, although the special’s producer, Steve Boettcher, says White “is doing great.”
