Body of Yellowstone crash victim found in Gallatin River
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The body of a 29-year-old Montana man who crashed a vehicle in Yellowstone National Park over the weekend was found days later in the Gallatin River, near the crash site.
The Gallatin County sheriff’s office says Yellowstone rangers responded Saturday morning to a report of a vehicle abandoned off U.S. Highway 191. They searched, but were unable to find the driver.
Rangers asked the sheriff’s office to check the driver’s residence and place of work. When officers learned he had missed two shifts, additional searches were conducted with search dogs.
On Wednesday, the body of the Big Sky man was spotted using a drone.
The park service will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.
Body found on Mount Hood identified as missing Arizona hiker
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a body found on Mount Hood has been identified as a 30-year-old Arizona hiker who had been reported missing on Monday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a climber happened to spot the body of Phoenix resident David Yaghmourian Thursday morning at about 8,300 feet on the mountain.
The sheriff’s office says there was snow in the area and that his body was found outside the search area and at a higher level than expected.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Collinson says he may have been hypothermic.
Authorities say Yaghmourian was hiking with a friend when they got separated and were supposed to reunite at Timberline Lodge.
While earlier reports said Yaghmourian had injured his leg, Collinson says it’s now understood that he was fatigued and had a sore knee.
Body believed to be missing Utah hiker found in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah County authorities say a body found in Provo Canyon is believed to that of a missing 36-year-old hiker from Orem.
The Sheriff’s Office says its search and rescue team with help from a state Department of Public Safety helicopter recovered the body believed to be that of Jake Routt, who was missing since Sept. 16.
The Sheriff’s Office says the body was recovered near the 9,000-foot level.
A cellphone ping search led police to the Aspen Grove Trail in Provo Canyon where they found Routt’s car. Some of his belongings were later found on the mountain during search and rescue efforts.
Montana expands livestock disease vaccination area
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana livestock officials have expanded the area of the state where cattle are required to be vaccinated against the disease brucellosis, which is carried by elk and bison.
The Department of Livestock announced Thursday that ranchers in six more counties have to vaccinate all sexually intact cows and domestic bison 12 months of age. Those counties are Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Jefferson, Stillwater and Sweet Grass. The vaccination program continues in Gallatin, Madison, Park and Beaverhead counties.
State brucellosis veterinarian Eric Liska says expanding the vaccination area provides protection against infected wildlife that might move into those areas.
Brucellosis causes animals to abort their young. It’s been eradicated nationwide except in and around Yellowstone National Park.
In a smaller Designated Surveillance Area near the park, cattle also must be tested for brucellosis before being sold or moved.
Coroner’s inquest set, man shot self during traffic stop
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A coroner’s inquest is scheduled next month in the case of a Helena man who shot himself to death during a traffic stop.
Josh Aaron Vestre died April 7 after being stopped by a Lewis and Clark County deputy. He was 46.
A coroner’s inquest is required when a death occurs while a person is in custody or being taken into custody by a law enforcement officer.
The Independent Record reports Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette will oversee the Nov. 2 proceedings. Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg recused himself due to a conflict.
The findings of state Division of Criminal Investigation agents will be presented to a six-person jury which will determine the cause and manner of Vestre’s death and whether a crime took place.
