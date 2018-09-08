New trial request by N. Idaho man who killed wife rejected
BOISE (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling rejecting a request for a new trial by a man convicted of killing his estranged wife and covering up her murder.
The Idaho Supreme Court in a ruling made public Friday agreed with the lower court’s decision that new evidence offered by Charles Capone even if allowed wouldn’t have led to an acquittal.
Prosecutors say Capone killed 40-year-old Rachael Anderson of Clarkston, Washington, in 2010. Capone was sentenced in September 2014 to life in prison without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder and two other felonies.
Capone’s co-defendant, David Stone, testified that he witnessed the killing and then helped to dump Anderson’s body in the Snake River.
Capone argued that statements made by Stone’s former cellmate contradicted Stone’s testimony and would have produced an acquittal.
Montana will defend law in mining dispute near Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Attorney General’s Office says it will defend a state law at the center of a dispute over a proposed gold mine in mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Saturday that state attorneys are stepping into a lawsuit over a statute preventing judges from blocking mine exploration work while state-issued permits are challenged.
A judge ruled the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s mining proposal review was flawed, but the law kept the judge from preventing the work from going forward.
The Park County Environmental Council and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition say the law violates Montana’s constitution.
Lucky Minerals Inc. wants to drill exploratory wells for gold near a canyon called Emigrant Gulch.
Opponents say mining could reduce tourism and pollute the nearby Yellowstone River.
Officers search for grizzly seen in Wyo. residential area
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming wildlife officers are trying to trap a grizzly bear that was spotted in a residential neighborhood of Cody.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the bear was seen eating apples in a yard on Saturday. Cody police described it as a large male.
Officials asked residents to stay away from the area while they try to capture the animal.
Cody is 50 miles east of Yellowstone National Park. About 700 grizzly bears live in and around the park.
Wyoming and Idaho were preparing to allow their first public grizzly bear hunts in 40 years to start Sept. 1, but a judge delayed them amid a lawsuit over whether the bears still deserve federal protection.
