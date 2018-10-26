Work starts to replace collapsed Idaho suspension bridge
NORTH FORK (AP) — Exploratory drilling has started to find anchor points for a new bridge over the Salmon River in east-central Idaho to replace a suspension bridge that collapsed.
Dan Slanina of the Western Federal Lands Highway Division tells the Post Register in a story on Wednesday that workers are searching for areas that could support the structure.
The Stoddard Bridge over the Salmon River in east-central Idaho that provided access to the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness collapsed earlier this year.
The 348-foot-long bridge was built in 1937 by the Civilian Conservation Corp. The site is about 40 miles west of North Fork, and just downstream of the confluence of the Salmon River and Middle Fork Salmon River.
Officials say hikers, hunters and anglers used the bridge to access the wilderness area.
State will kill remaining 2 wolves of pack killing cattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state has decided to kill the remaining two wolves from a pack that has repeatedly preyed on cattle in the Kettle River Range of Ferry County.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says it documented another wolf depredation on Tuesday, bringing the total to 16 attributed to the Old Profanity Territory pack.
Agency Director Kelly Susewind on Friday ordered the remaining two wolves killed.
The state had earlier killed the other members of the pack, and conducted an evaluation period to see if attacks on cattle would stop.
The agency says the rancher has taken steps to deter wolves.
The Center for Biological Diversity has criticized the killing of wolves, and says this is the fourth pack the state has decimated to protect the cattle of one rancher.
Grand Teton Park elk hunt set to start Saturday
MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — An elk hunt in Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming is scheduled to begin Saturday.
A total of 575 permits are authorized for the hunt, which is the fewest of any year the program has been in effect. Last year 600 permits were authorized and 242 elk were harvested from the park.
The park’s enabling legislation of 1950 authorizes the park to jointly administer an elk hunt with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department when deemed necessary for the proper management and conservation of the Jackson Elk Herd.
Wildlife managers concluded that a hunt this year was necessary based on several factors, including the estimated herd size and composition.
Washington man sentenced for killing Idaho dog
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — An eastern Washington man has been sentenced to a year in jail after beating to death an 11-month old dog in northern Idaho.
Twenty-four-year-old Austin Matott of Spokane received the sentence Thursday in 1st District Court for killing a Corgi and Red Heeler mix named Hank in July 2017 near Hauser, Idaho.
First District Magistrate Judge Robert Burton suspended part of the sentence, requiring Matott to serve about five months in jail and two years of supervised probation.
A jury in March convicted Matott of animal cruelty and beating or harassing animals, both misdemeanors.
Authorities say Hank died after being left in Matott’s care. A veterinarian who examined Hank’s body says Hank had multiple bruises, rib fractures, punctured lungs and internal bleeding.
Matott said Hank was injured playing fetch.
