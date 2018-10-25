SW Idaho woman takes Alford plea in sex abuse case
CALDWELL (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman authorities say failed to report the sexual abuse of her daughters by her husband has entered an Alford plea to felony injury to a child.
The Idaho Press reports that 50-year-old Sarah Kester entered the plea Wednesday in 3rd District Court. An Alford plea isn’t a guilty plea but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.
Her daughters have accused their father of sexually abusing them 17 years ago when they were children.
Sarah Kester faces up to 10 years in prison at her Jan. 16 sentencing.
Lester Kester Jr. faces five counts of lewd conduct with a minor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Utah opens investigations after parolee kills student
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah corrections and parole officials have launched investigations about the release of a sex offender who killed a University of Utah student after they briefly dated.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday during his monthly televised news conference at KUED-TV that action will be taken if the reviews by the corrections department and board of pardons and parole determine mistakes were made.
Authorities say 37-year-old Melvin Rowland fatally shot 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey on campus Monday and later killed himself.
Campus police had been investigating a harassment complaint filed against Rowland by McCluskey before she was killed.
Kaitlin Felsted, a spokeswoman for the Utah Department of Corrections, said police didn’t make parole officers aware of the complaint.
Rowland was paroled in April after telling the parole board that he was a changed man after being a peer leader in prison had helped him tap into his empathy and learn to follow the rules.
Agents investigated for ‘lack of candor’ in standoff case
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new court filing says FBI agent W. Joseph Astarita and several colleagues on the bureau’s elite Hostage Rescue Team are under investigation for alleged “lack of candor” in their statements after the shooting of refuge occupation leader Robert “LaVoy” Finicum.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agents are the subject of an ongoing administrative investigation and review by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General.
Astarita was among FBI agents and state police trying to arrest leaders of the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge as they drove to a community meeting in January 2016.
While Justice Department officials have said the agents would be investigated for alleged misconduct, the legal brief that prosecutors wrote mentions for the first time that the inquiry regards alleged lack of candor.’
Reporter warns Rep. Gianforte not to lie about 2017 attack
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An attorney for a reporter assaulted by U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has sent a cease-and-desist letter warning the Montana Republican not to lie about the attack as he campaigns for re-election.
Thursday’s letter from Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs’ attorney, Geoffrey Genth, threatens to cancel an agreement not to sue Gianforte if the congressman misleads voters about the assault or their settlement.
Gianforte spokesman Travis Hall didn’t immediately respond to emails for comment about the letter, first reported by Politico.
Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault last year after throwing Jacobs to the ground when the reporter tried to ask him a question.
Gianforte is now seeking re-election against Democrat Kathleen Williams.
Genth says Gianforte is trying to mislead the media and voters about the attack and the agreement in the final weeks before the election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.