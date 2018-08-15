Trial moved for man accused in massive 2017 Utah wildfire
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A Utah man charged with accidentally starting a massive wildfire last year won’t go on trial in a southern Utah county torched by the blaze.
The Spectrum newspaper reports a judge decided Tuesday that 62-year-old Robert Lyman couldn’t get a fair trial in Iron County due to extensive media coverage and online rumors about the fire near Brian Head.
Prosecutors agree with a defense request to move the case.
The Taylorsville man could face up to a year in jail if convicted on a reckless burning count and six months on a burning without a permit charge.
The fire destroyed 13 homes and cost nearly $40 million to fight.
Authorities have said fire was started by weed burning at a cabin in a popular getaway for Las Vegas residents. The defense has disputed that.
Residents near Glacier park given fire evacuation warning
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities are warning residents they may have to leave their homes because of a fire burning near the southern border of Glacier National Park.
The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services says Wednesday’s evacuation warning affects a small number of homes threatened by the fire burning about 2 miles from the community of Essex.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many homes are threatened in that area between mile marker 176 and mile marker 179 of U.S. Highway 2.
Officials say the highway is still open, but drivers are being asked to slow down due to smoke and emergency vehicles in the area.
The lightning-caused fire is burning in the Flathead National Forest and is separate from the blaze that prompted evacuations about 40 miles away around Lake McDonald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.