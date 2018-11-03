Proposal to replace Lewis River Bridge in Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — The National Park Service is taking more public comment on a proposal to replace the bridge over the Lewis River in Yellowstone National Park.
The bridge was built in 1960 and is in poor condition. The proposed new bridge would be located directly east of the existing bridge on the park’s South Entrance Road between the South Entrance and Grant Village.
The South Entrance Road would remain open during construction although there may be temporary closures. Access to the overlook of the Lewis River Falls would be closed during the duration of the project.
In addition to replacing the bridge, the proposal includes reconstructing the adjacent Lewis River Falls parking area. Construction would begin in 2020 and continue into 2022.
Comments must be received by Nov. 30.
Man dead in eastern Idaho police shooting
IDAHO FALLS (AP) — Idaho State Police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in eastern Idaho.
Idaho State Police tell KIFI-TV that a male driver fled on foot after a traffic stop in Idaho Falls at about 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say the foot pursuit ended with a physical altercation, and a trooper fired one shot from his duty weapon.
Law enforcement officers provided first aid. The man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.
