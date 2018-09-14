Woman pleads guilty after car fire kills daughter
BOISE (AP) — A 31-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony injury to a child following a car fire that killed one of her children and injured another.
Jennifer Miller pleaded guilty Thursday in 4th District Court.
Miller says she used a cooking device with an open flame in an attempt to heat the vehicle in which she and her two children slept on April 10 in a Walmart parking lot in Boise.
She says she fell asleep and later awakened to her daughter’s screams caused by the fire. The 4-year-old girl died and a 1-year-old suffered significant burns.
Miller faces up to 10 years in prison for each felony. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15.
Native American bones will be turned over to tribes
BOISE (AP) — The University of Idaho and U.S. Forest Service’s Boise National Forest say they’ve identified human remains from Native Americans in their holdings that will be turned over to present-day tribes.
Documents made public earlier this week say the University of Idaho has portions of the left and right pelvis of a female, and the upper arm bone of a male removed from a small cave in southwestern Montana in 1929.
The Boise National Forest has partial remains of an adult of unknown gender removed from an extensively looted site in southwestern Idaho during an archaeological excavation in 1989.
Officials say tribes from Montana and Idaho have been contacted to start a federal legal process to return the bones.
Dad ordered out of kidnap survivor’s N. Idaho house
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — A man living in a Coeur d’Alene home built for his daughter after she survived one of the region’s most horrific crimes has been ordered to move out.
A northern Idaho judge on Thursday ruled Steve Groene an unlawful tenant in the house owned by a charitable trust set up to benefit his daughter.
Shasta Groene is now 21 and has moved near Boise. The charity wants to sell the house to continue providing her with financial support.
But Steve Groene has continued to live in the home built with donations from community members.
Shasta Groene and her family were victimized by child molester and serial killer Joseph Duncan III in 2005. Two of her brothers, her mother and her mother’s boyfriend were killed, and Shasta was held captive by Duncan for several weeks.
