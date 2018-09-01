Man betrayed by tattoo gets 9 years for casino robbery
POCATELLO (AP) — A man whose distinctive hand tattoo helped betray him as a casino robber has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Idaho says Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced 28-year-old Dillon McCandless, of Blackfoot, on Friday for the July 2017 robbery of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Sage Hill Casino.
McCandless pleaded guilty in June to robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime.
Authorities said he pumped a shotgun, ejecting a shell on the floor, when he robbed the casino on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Surveillance video showed that the robber had a distinctive hand tattoo, and after police released the image in an effort to identify him, a Bingham County deputy sheriff and others recognized the suspect as McCandless.
Grenade found in trailer detonated in west-central Idaho
CASCADE (AP) — Authorities in west-central Idaho have safely detonated a grenade a woman found in her deceased brother’s trailer.
The Valley County Sheriff’s Office says the woman took what she thought was a fake grenade to the sheriff’s office in Cascade on Friday.
Deputies determined the grenade could be live and blocked off the area.
A bomb squad from Mountain Home Air Force Base arrived and detonated the device at about 4 p.m. at a ranch site.
Elevated bacteria levels found at Lake Lowell beach
NAMPA (AP) — Idaho officials say people should avoid Lake Lowell’s Lower Dam Recreation Area beach this weekend due to elevated bacteria levels.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says elevated levels of E. coli have been detected in the southwestern Idaho lake.
The bacteria is typically found in human and animal waste.
Ingesting contaminated water can cause illness.
