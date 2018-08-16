Idaho woman convicted of killing former boyfriend in Montana
LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — An Idaho woman has been convicted of shooting and killing her former boyfriend along a rural road in northwestern Montana.
The Western News reports a Lincoln County jury on Wednesday found Sarah Carpenter guilty of deliberate homicide in the January 2017 death of 31-year-old Travis Gillett near the town of Yaak.
Carpenter’s husband, Ezra Skinner, testified that Carpenter drugged, bound and abducted Gillett from Pondera, Idaho, and brought him to Montana where she considered throwing him into a river before shooting him.
Prosecutors alleged Carpenter returned to Idaho and reported Gillett missing before leading officers to his body.
Carpenter’s defense was that it was Skinner who killed Gillett.
Skinner earlier pleaded guilty to evidence tampering because he was involved in the sale of the murder weapon to a member of Carpenter’s family.
Gov. Otter appoints Grow to fill vacant Idaho Senate seat
BOISE (AP) — Idaho Gov. Butch Otter announced that Eagle resident and small business owner C. Scott Grow has been appointed to fill the term of former District 14 State Sen. Marv Hagedorn.
KTVB-TV reports Otter announced the appointment Wednesday. Hagedorn resigned from the Idaho Senate earlier this year and was appointed by Otter last month to assume leadership of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services in Boise.
Grow will complete the remainder of Hagedorn’s term, which ends in December.
Grow won the May 2018 Republican primary election for the seat being vacated by Hagedorn.
His appointment is effective immediately.
State agency has made no decision on killing wolves
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has not made a decision on whether it will kill members of a wolf pack that have been preying on cattle.
Members of the Togo pack are suspected of attacking five head of cattle in the past 10 months in the northeast corner of Washington.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is gathering more information about the incidents, which began last November.
The Spokesman-Review reports the state’s policy allows killing wolves if they prey on livestock three times in a 30-day period or four times in a 10-month period. That policy was developed in 2016 by the agency and its Wolf Advisory Group, which represents environmentalists, hunters and ranchers.
In the latest depredation, a cow was killed Aug. 8 while grazing near Danville, Washington.
