Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from West Virginia and 10 other states are asking the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to further tighten the manufacture of opioids.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office says the DEA’s preliminary quotas for 2019 don’t reflect the federal agency’s position that demand shouldn’t be equated with legitimate need. He said he believes the proposed quotas are still excessive, even with a 10 percent reduction.
The letter was signed by Morrisey and attorneys general from Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska and Utah. It was dated Wednesday.
West Virginia by far leads the nation in the rate of fatal drug overdoses.
Case moved to Provo for man accused in massive 2017 wildfire
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A judge has picked a new venue for the trial of a Utah man charged with accidentally starting a massive wildfire in southern Utah last year.
Court records show 62-year-old Robert Lyman will be tried in Provo after a judge decided he couldn’t get a fair trial in a county torched by the blaze.
The Taylorsville man could face up to a year in jail if convicted on a reckless burning count and six months on a burning without a permit charge.
The fire near Brian Head destroyed 13 homes and cost nearly $40 million to fight.
Authorities have said fire was started by weed burning at a cabin in a popular getaway for Las Vegas residents. The defense has disputed that. They asked for the trial to be moved out of Iron County.
