Grand jury indicts man accused in Idaho stabbing
BOISE (AP) — An Idaho grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing a 3-year-old child and wounding eight others in a mass stabbing at an Idaho apartment complex.
Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts announced Wednesday a grand jury returned an indictment charging Timmy Kinner, 30, with one count of first-degree murder. The grand jury also indicted Kinner on eight counts of aggravated battery, one count of burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and a weapons enhancement.
Kinner is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir. He’s also charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery in connection with the June 30 attack that injured eight others.
Bennetts says her office is still deciding whether to pursue the death penalty.
Ada County’s Public Defender’s office, who is defending Kinner, said they do not comment on ongoing cases.
Idaho election chief chooses election poll book provider
BOISE (AP) — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has announced a new vendor to manage the state’s election system and voter registration database.
Denney said Tuesday he chose Tenex Software Solutions Inc. from the six vendors who submitted proposals for the project.
A staged rollout for the new system will take place during the next year and a half after the state finishes contract negotiations with Tenex by the end of the month. The new system includes new election night reporting, campaign finance reporting and lobbyist registration.
The project is estimated to cost $4 million over five years. Details of the contract will be disclosed once the contract is signed.
Tenex, based in Tampa, Florida, provides iPad based electronic poll books and other web-based election automation software.
Rescuers free man trapped under truck for at least 2 days
IDAHO FALLS (AP) — An Idaho man is recovering after being pinned underneath his truck for at least two days after it rolled into a ravine.
Joe Rightmire’s sister, Tasha Goforth, found the 21-year-old pinned under the pickup near Idaho Falls on Monday night after he had been missing for several days.
Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Harmon says Rightmire had been partially ejected from the truck.
Bonneville County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell says he had no broken bones but was dehydrated.
Rescuers were able to free Rightmire by sticking airbags underneath the vehicle and inflating them to lift the truck. They also used heavy extrication equipment.
He was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, which said he’s in fair condition. Goforth says her brother is stable and doing well.
2 fires burning in Yellowstone don’t impact tourists
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Two small wildfires are burning in Yellowstone National Park, but officials say they are in areas that do not pose a threat to tourists or park facilities.
The newest fire was discovered last Saturday and is located within a 1988 fire scar on the Blacktail Deer Plateau.
Smoke from the fire may be visible from the Grand Loop Road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction in the northern part of the park.
A second small fire has been burning in a remote area on the western fringe of the park since July 20.
