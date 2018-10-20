Lawsuit: Worker fired after heavy corpse fell on her
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland cremation worker who says she was sexually harassed and fired after reporting she sustained a back injury when a heavy corpse fell on her has filed a lawsuit seeking $900,000.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the sex discrimination and workers compensation discrimination lawsuit was filed Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court against Portland Cremation Center.
Court documents say the woman and a co-worker in August were carrying a heavy corpse up a narrow flight of stairs when the corpse fell and pinned the woman against a wall.
The lawsuit says she reported the injury and was fired the next day.
The lawsuit also says the woman’s supervisors created a sexually hostile workplace that included grabbing her breasts.
An attorney for Portland Cremation Center says the company denies any wrongdoing.
Wyoming authorities check hunters’ deer for wasting disease
TEN SLEEP, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming wildlife officers are checking for chronic wasting disease in deer killed by hunters.
The Northern Wyoming Daily News reported Friday the state Game and Fish Department has been testing for the disease at checkpoints.
Agency biologist Bart Kroger says it takes about 10 days to get test results, which hunters can check online.
Kroger says the disease is showing up in less than 5 percent of tested animals in hunting areas around Ten Sleep.
Chronic wasting disease is fatal and strikes the central nervous system of deer, elk and moose. Officials say animals in the early stages of the disease may appear to be healthy.
Officials say there are no known cases of humans contracting the disease from eating infected animals, but U.S. and international health agencies advise against consuming them.
Utah officials say 6 dead in head-on highway collision
HEBER, Utah (AP) — Authorities say six men are dead after a dump truck crossed a highway median and collided with a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
The Utah Highway Patrol says impairment is suspected in the accident that occurred around noon Friday. It says prescription pills and open containers of alcohol were found inside the dump truck. The driver suffered minor injuries and was booked into Wasatch County Jail on suspicion of six counts of automobile homicide.
Sgt. Lawrence Hopper said Saturday the agency is working to identify the victims.
The westbound dump truck vaulted over the middle barrier and slammed into the driver’s side of the eastbound pickup, throwing out three men. The bodies of another three were found in the pickup.
Police: Bar patron discharges pepper spray in restroom
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A 35-year-old man police say dispensed pepper spray in a restaurant’s restroom after being refused service at the bar is facing charges.
The Bellingham Herald reports in a story on Friday that Todd Grant Hawley is charged with suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
Authorities say police responded to Mykonos Greek Restaurant on Tuesday after workers reported trouble with a customer.
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Kevin Hester says restaurant workers asked Hawley to leave, but he went into the bathroom and discharged pepper spray, causing patrons to leave the restaurant.
Hester says police found Hawley with a can of pepper spray and brass knuckles. He was taken to the Whatcom County Jail and released on $1,500 bail. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.
