Officials identify teen who died in Idaho shooting
NAMPA (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who died Tuesday night in a Nampa shooting has been identified as Roberto Angel Gomez.
The Ada County Coroner’s office says he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Nampa police say they found Gomez around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and took him to a local hospital where he died a short time later.
Police say the teen’s death is being investigated as a homicide, but so far have not named a suspect. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Police: Defendant talking about teens’ deaths on jail phone
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a man charged in the deaths of two Utah teenagers found down an abandoned mine shaft has discussed the slayings during hundreds of jailhouse phone calls.
The Deseret News reported Tuesday a newly unsealed search warrant says 41-year-old Jerrod Baum has made more than 1,000 calls on a recorded line.
Police say in court documents she also mentioned exchanging Facebook messages about the case with Baum’s girlfriend, and investigators want to search her account.
Baum is charged with several counts, including aggravated kidnapping and murder. Prosecutors say he got angry and killed the teenage couple after they visited his girlfriend despite his warning her not to have male visitors.
Seventeen-year-old Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were missing for nearly three months before their bodies were found in March.
Judge sets trial date in Idaho hate crime case
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — A northern Idaho man is scheduled to stand trial in December after police say he yelled racial slurs at members of a Spokane, Washington church youth group and battered the youth group’s leader.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Richard Sovenski of Hayden, Idaho has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor battery and felony malicious harassment charges. Malicious harassment is Idaho’s hate crime law.
The charges arose from an incident July 12 at a McDonald’s restaurant in Coeur d’Alene. The youth group leader Quezacoatl Ceniceros told police that Sovenski pushed him to the ground and punched him and yelled racial slurs at the group.
Sovenski’s wife Colleen Sovenski said the teens were rowdy at the restaurant and her husband told the youths to settle down before he and the youth leader began arguing. Sovenski says the teens spit ice cream on his car.
Malicious harassment is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Police seek charges in pepper-spraying of dog at shelter
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Wyoming say three animal shelter officials, including its director, should be charged with cruelty to animals in the pepper-spraying of a dog that wasn’t threatening anyone.
Cheyenne police said Wednesday in a news release that employee Ryan Johnson held the 70-pound, pit bull mix while employee Eric Smale pepper-sprayed it under the direction of director Bob Fecht, a former Cheyenne police chief and state legislator.
The dog had bitten a shelter employee the day before and was euthanized a day later.
The misdemeanor charge recommended by police is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $750 fine.
Police have sent their investigation to prosecutors. District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
Fecht has been suspended and previously expressed regret in a public statement. Phone numbers were not immediately available for any of the three men.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.