Officials call off cougar hunt after hiker's death
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon are ending a cougar hunt that was prompted by the fatal mauling of a hiker by one of the large cats earlier this month.
Hunters killed a roughly 3-year-old female cougar on Sept. 14 after its image was captured on a remote camera set up at the spot where 55-year-old Diana Bober's body had been found four days earlier.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife carnivore coordinator Derek Broman said Friday that it's "highly probable" the animal is the one that fatally attacked the avid hiker from Gresham.
Forensic pathologists couldn't recover DNA from the scene to match with the dead cougar's DNA because heavy rains contaminated the evidence and several days passed before Bober's body was found.
The cougar tested negative for rabies and appeared healthy.
2 Wyoming bull elk, locked in battle, get help from humans
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two bull elk fighting for herd dominance in southern Wyoming got more than they bargained for when their antlers became entwined.
Thanks to two humans, the animals are free to fight another day.
Game warden Kim Olson said Friday she got a Sept. 5 call about the elk on a desert ridge. Olson shot video of biologist Patrick Burke shooting the exhausted elk with tranquilizers.
They then sawed off some of both elks' antlers to free the pair.
They marked each elk with a red X and ear tags to alert hunters about the tranquilizer, which can take several weeks to purge from an elk's system.
Male elk are known to be aggressive during mating season in the Rocky Mountain region, head-butting cars and chasing people who get too close.
Target shooters sparked wildfires north and south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal officials confirmed Friday that target shooters started separate wildfires outside of Reno and they're asking for the public's help finding a red ATV seen leaving the area where the one broke out in the Washoe Valley.
Neither of the fires, which were reported within an hour of each other around noon Thursday, caused any property damage or threatened structures.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said a red side-by-side utility terrain vehicle was seen driving on Goni Road toward Carson City shortly after the Duck Hill fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the Washoe Valley between Reno and Carson City.
It burned about 12 acres before it was snuffed out.
The Chimney Fire reported about 12:40 p.m. Thursday burned about 184 acres north of Sun Valley Regional Park north of Reno. It was estimated to be 75 percent contained Friday afternoon.
Ryan Elliot, BLM lead fire investigator, said it's a good reminder that fire hazards remain high despite cooling temperatures.
"Fuels on the rangelands are the driest on records for this time of year," he said. "Any ignition source is capable of causing a fire."
