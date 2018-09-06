Man dead following eastern Idaho trench collapse
ASHTON (AP) — A 27-year-old man has died in a trench collapse in eastern Idaho near Ashton.
The Freemont County Sheriff’s Office says a backhoe operator told authorities the man was in the trench attaching pipes for an irrigation drainage system at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the man repositioned the backhoe and when he looked back he saw the trench had collapsed and the other man was nowhere to be seen.
Emergency responders located the man about an hour later in the trench, and he was declared dead at the scene.
His name hasn’t been released.
Whooping cough cases doubled from 2017 in Utah County
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Whooping cough cases have doubled in Utah County this year, and public health officials are concerned there could be more as the school year begins.
KUTV-TV reports 70 whooping cough cases have been confirmed so far this year.
It’s twice as many cases as those reported during the same time period last year.
Lisa Guerra with the Utah County Health Department is not sure exactly what contributed to the increase, but says it’s likely some of the patients aren’t immunized.
Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is very contagious.
Guerra says the number of cases is expected to grow now that students are back in class.
Young children and babies are more susceptible to whooping cough than adults and can experience more severe symptoms and even die in worse cases.
Fire at Wyoming GOP office; authorities blame arson
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a fire was started at a Republican Party office in southeastern Wyoming and that it is being investigated as arson.
The fire early Thursday morning at the Albany County Republican Party headquarters in downtown Laramie caused minor damage and no injuries.
The fire was reported about 3:25 a.m. in the first-floor office.
Steven Morgan of the Laramie Police Department says it’s being investigated as arson and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting because of the possibility of a political motive.
Morgan said Thursday afternoon there were no suspects yet. He declined further comment.
County GOP chairman Ben McKay tells the Laramie Boomerang that a “Make America Great Again” sign was hanging in a window that was broken during the incident.
