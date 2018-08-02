Oregon wildfire nearly triples in size; threatens structures
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new blaze in north-central Oregon nearly tripled in size overnight.
The fire near the town of Dufur, about two hours southeast of Portland, spread to more than 23 square miles early Thursday.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office says dozens of structures are threatened — some have burned — and at least 400 people have been told to evacuate.
The fire, caused by humans rather than lightning, began Wednesday afternoon. By nightfall, Gov. Kate Brown declared it a conflagration, which authorizes the fire marshal to mobilize state-wide resources.
It’s the third major wildfire in the area this summer. One scorched 125 square miles and killed a man.
After an unusually warm July, firefighters caught a break with cooler temperatures Thursday.
Fire north of Reno 45 percent contained; high winds forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Firefighters in northern Nevada say they’ve reached 45 percent containment on a wild land blaze that has destroyed or damaged at least three residences north of Reno since an arsonist allegedly started it last Friday.
Authorities said Thursday at least 15 outbuildings and dozens of vehicles also have been damaged or destroyed by the fire that has burned about 76 square miles of mostly rangeland.
Fire activity was limited to islands of brush within the fire’s perimeter Wednesday. But crews were concerned high winds in the forecast could stoke the flames near Pyramid Lake.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for western Nevada and Sierra’s eastern front Thursday through Saturday when winds could gust in excess of 35 mph.
David Radonski of Reno was arrested Tuesday on multiple arson charges.
Nevada po lice say trailer with 400 guns stolen from casino
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson say they’re investigating a report that a truck and trailer containing about 400 firearms was stolen from a casino parking lot.
Henderson Police Officer Rod Peña said Thursday that police could only release few details about theft because it could jeopardize the safety of officers in the ongoing investigation. Peña said he expected to have more updates later Thursday.
He said the trailer was reported stolen at the Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino around noon Tuesday but that he couldn’t explain who owned the trailer, why it was full of guns and whether police have any suspects.
Peña says police are working with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Messages seeking comment from the ATF were not immediately returned.
Carnival worker faces 2 counts of sexual assault
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A carnival worker at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls is charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault.
A police special victim’s unit detective said Robert Salaman-Garcia groped her while checking her seatbelt at the beginning of a fair ride Monday.
The Great Falls Tribune reports Mighty Thomas Carnival manager John Hanschen posted Salaman-Garcia’s bail Monday and put him up in a motel because he was banned from the fairgrounds. Attorney Meghan Lulf Sutton was out of the office Thursday afternoon and unavailable for comment.
Salaman-Garcia — a Mexican national in the country on a temporary work visa — was re-arrested Thursday after another sexual assault complaint was filed. He has not entered a plea to either charge.
Thursday’s arrest warrant set his bond at $5,000 and prohibits him from leaving Cascade County.
Federal employee charged with theft in rigged car auction
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee has been charged with theft and accused of rigging a car auction to let his girlfriend get a pickup truck at a major discount.
The Standard Examiner in Ogden reporte d Thursday that Robert Joseph Alexander is accused of overseeing a 2017 auction in which he allowed his girlfriend to buy a 2012 Dodge Ram for $6,900 that was likely worth three times as much. Prosecutors say he inaccurately listed the truck as damaged.
Alexander’s attorney Chad McKay says Alexander was just doing his job of selling surplus government vehicles. He says employee’s family members are allowed to buy cars in public auctions.
Alexander pleaded not guilty at a June 25 hearing. He was the assistant fleet manager for the Forest Service.
