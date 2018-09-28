Human remains found in area where Mont. woman went missing
LAKEVIEW (AP) — A hunter discovered human remains in a remote area of North Idaho where a Montana woman reportedly went missing last year.
The Spokesman-Review reports the hunter found the remains Sunday near a mountain access road that traces the southeastern shoreline of Lake Pend Oreille.
Bonner County Sheriff’s detective Kurt Lehman says the discovery was made in the Lakeview area at the southeast tip of the lake and east of Farragut State Park.
That area was the focus of a search last year for Mirissa Serrano, of Lolo, Montana, who was 27 when she was declared missing on Sept. 14, 2017.
Lehman says the case is an active suspicious death investigation.
Serrano’s father, Joseph Serrano, confirmed to the newspaper that he had been communicating with detectives.
The remains have been sent to the Bonner County Coroner’s Office for identification.
Firefighters keep fire from crossing highway
PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Firefighters say they have been successful in keeping a wildfire in western Wyoming from crossing a highway and are working to shore up established fire lines.
The fire has destroyed 55 homes and forced the evacuation of about 500 rural residents. It has burned about 84 square miles near Grand Teton National Park since it was reported Sept. 15. It’s about 35 percent contained.
Some 1,155 firefighters have been working to keep the fire from crossing U.S. 189/191, which is closed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Firefighters also report that fire lines on the north side of the fire are holding.
In southern Wyoming, a preliminary investigation determined that a fire that has burned about 34 square miles in Colorado and Wyoming was started by an escaped campfire.
Cheyenne animal shelter decides against using pepper spray
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cheyenne Animal Shelter officials have decided against an idea to arm shelter employees with pepper spray in response to a recent biting incident.
Instead board members have decided to rely on less-abrasive methods for personal protection and “special training” for employees on how to safely handle animals.
The pepper spray idea was proposed Shelter CEO Bob Fecht who said the idea could be lifesaving tool for an employee under attack by an aggressive animal.
Experts in animal care and control tell the Wyoming Eagle Tribune that the spray could potentially backfire on the employee and instead recommended the shelter focus on training in animal behavior and defensive handling instead.
In addition to trainings, shelter employees will be equipped citronella spray which officials say is safer and less abrasive.
Nevada man gets 3 life terms for rape, child pornography
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl and recording the attack on his cell phone has been sentenced to three life terms in prison.
Douglas County District Judge Tod Young sentenced 34-year-old Ciro Camacho III on Thursday for his convictions for one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of child pornography. He won’t be eligible for parole until he serves at least 55 years.
The former Indian Hills man also was fined $100,000 for each of the child pornography counts.
The (Gardnerville) Record-Courier reported Friday that District Attorney Mark Jackson told the judge at the sentencing it is the “type of case shocks the conscious of society.”
