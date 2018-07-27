After tablet hack—or glitch?—many rooting for inmates
BOISE (AP) — Officials say it was an “intentional exploitation,” while some inmates’ families described it more as a “glitch.” Either way, reports that 364 Idaho inmates had a quarter million dollars improperly applied to their JPay tablet accounts had most of social media rooting for the prisoners.
The hand-held computer tablets are popular in prisons across the country, and they are made available to Idaho inmates through a contract with CenturyLink and JPay.
The tablets allow inmates to email their families and friends, purchase and listen to music or play simple electronic games.
Those services come at a steep cost for inmates and their loved ones: Sending a one-page email from an Idaho prison costs about 50 cents, and JPay is the only email provider available to Idaho inmates.
Peter Wagner with the inmate advocacy group Prison Policy Institute said those prices likely contributed to the Robin Hood-like response to the story, noting that some Idaho inmates would have to work five hours at their 10-cent-an-hour prison jobs to send just one email.
JPay did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Man in custody after incident in Yellowstone restroom
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a man and woman in a Yellowstone National Park restroom with bear spray. Federal prosecutors charged Jackson Coombs with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. No hometown for Coombs was provided.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that court documents state the incident occurred July 18 when the woman and her boyfriend went to use community restrooms near Mammoth Hot Springs.
The woman told rangers that a man with toilet paper wrapped around his neck and lower face attacked her.
The woman’s boyfriend heard her screams and started fighting with the man, who discharged bear spray.
An attorney for Coombs didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Coombs waived a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and was being held without bond.
Idaho Court of Appeals justice to retire at end of year
BOISE (AP) — Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Sergio Gutierrez, the state’s first and only Latino judge, will retire at the end of this year.
According to the Idaho Judicial Council, Gutierrez’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31.
Gutierrez was first appointed as a district judge by former Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus in 1993. He was then appointed by former Republican Gov. Dirk Kempthorne to the Idaho Court of Appeals in 2002.
During his judicial career, Gutierrez helped push for a statewide initiative to set competency standards for court interpreters.
Gutierrez ran unsuccessfully for the Idaho Supreme Court in a four-way race in 2016. He also unsuccessfully applied to become a justice for the state’s highest court seven times.
The Idaho Judicial Council is currently accepting applications to fill Gutierrez’s vacancy until August 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.