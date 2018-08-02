Coeur d’Alene Press publisher steps down
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — The publisher of the Coeur d’Alene Press newspaper in northern Idaho has resigned, and the paper is searching for his successor.
The Coeur d’Alene Press announced Thursday that Larry Riley resigned on Wednesday to pursue other opportunities.
Brad Hagadone, president of The Hagadone Corporation which owns the Coeur d’Alene Press and several other newspapers in the region, said his company wishes Riley the best in his career pursuits.
Riley has been publisher for the paper since October 2016, also overseeing the company’s newspaper operations in Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry and the Silver Valley.
Hagadone said a search for Riley’s successor will begin immediately.
Idaho Press buys alternative newspaper Boise Weekly
NAMPA (AP) — The Idaho Press newspaper and its parent company Adams Publishing Group has purchased the Boise Weekly alternative newspaper.
Idaho Press announced the deal Thursday, with publisher Matt Davison calling the weekly “perfect complementary content” for readers in southwestern Idaho.
Sally Freeman has owned the Boise Weekly since 2001, and she will stay on as publisher.
Adams Publishing Group — which also owns the Post Register newspaper in Idaho Falls, the Idaho State Journal in Pocatello and several other weekly papers in the state as well as newspapers across the country — has been working to expand the reach of the Idaho Press.
Earlier this year the Nampa-based Idaho Press hired a team of reporters to expand its coverage from Canyon County to Ada County. The Ada County reporting team will work out of the Boise Weekly offices.
SW Idaho woman gets 15 years for causing fatal car crash
BOISE (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman who huffed compressed gas before causing a four-car pileup that killed another motorist has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
KTVB-TV reports that 52-year-old Shelley Wilson of Meridian received the sentence Monday in 4th District Court and must serve five years before becoming eligible for parole.
Wilson’s driver’s license has also been suspended for the rest of her life.
Police say Wilson on Sept. 21 rear-ended 73-year-old Patricia Ann Shannon’s Buick while driving in Meridian. The crash caused a chain-reaction collision involving two other vehicles.
Shannon, of Meridian, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say there was no indication Wilson slowed down before the collision.
