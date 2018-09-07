Northern Idaho woman denies theft from midwifery clinic
BOISE (AP) — A northern Idaho woman is denying that she embezzled money from a Sandpoint midwifery clinic.
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that 42-year-old Samantha Sue Wasylko of Sagle pleaded not guilty Monday in 1st District Court to felony grand theft.
Authorities say Wasylko pocketed cash receipts at Pend Oreille Midwifery where she worked as an office manager.
Court documents say more than $10,000 in cash payments were received by the clinic but never deposited.
A trial is scheduled to begin in February.
Montana man must pay $71K restitution in Elko County crash
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A 24-year-old Montana man has been placed on five years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $71,000 in restitution to two passengers who were ejected from his car when he crashed in northeast Nevada three years ago.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports Richard Scott Norman Harris originally claimed he had to swerve to miss a deer when he hit an embankment near the Jiggs Highway in Elko County in May 2015.
Two of his seven passengers were injured when they were thrown from the airborne 2007 Dodge Challenger.
Harris later admitted he lied about the deer and pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Elko County Judge Nancy Porter also sentenced him Wednesday to eight years in prison, but suspended the sentence as long as he stays out of trouble.
Police: 2 from Idaho dead after being hit by car in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a driver is facing felony driving under the influence charges after his vehicle struck and killed two people from Idaho who were trying to cross busy Las Vegas Boulevard south of the Strip.
The names of the 67-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were not immediately made public following the crash a little before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say they were from Meridian, Idaho.
The driver, 26-year-old Davon D. Smith of Las Vegas, was arrested and jailed pending a court appearance at which he is expected to have a lawyer appointed to represent him.
Police say the pedestrians were not in a marked crosswalk and were trying to cross three lanes of traffic near the South Point casino-hotel when they were struck by Smith’s 2008 Ford Crown Victoria.
Assistant fire chief in Utah charged with raping co-worker
PROVO, Utah (AP) — A central-Utah assistant fire chief has been charged with sexually assaulting a co-worker several times over the course of three years.
The Daily Herald reports 26-year-old Austin J. Corry appeared in court Thursday on 14 counts, including rape and forcible sexual abuse.
Prosecutors say the first assault happened in 2015, when he was her supervisor at the Kanosh Fire Department. She considered quitting as the abuse continued, but didn’t want to lose her job. Charging documents say that audio recordings she made of two assaults this year show Corry ignoring her pleas to stop.
Prosecutors say she spoke to police after a fire truck arrived at the station while he was assaulting her in August, and her co-workers called police.
No attorney was immediately listed for Corry in court documents.
Judges: No penalties but Washington teacher strikes illegal
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Judges in Washington state ruled against teacher unions for striking, though no penalties were imposed.
School district leaders in Tumwater in Thurston County and Longview in Cowlitz County both filed injunctions after their respective teacher unions went on strike over pay raises.
Local bargaining units at most of the state’s 295 school systems have sought to renegotiate salaries this year after the state infused $1 billion for teacher pay to resolve the long-running McCleary court battle, which determined that the Evergreen State was inadequately funding public education.
Both county judges on Friday sided with the districts, saying the teacher strikes are illegal but neither imposed any penalties.
The judges urged both sides to work together to get the teachers back to school.
Union leaders slammed the districts for “bully tactics.”
