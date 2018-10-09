BLM completes another big wild horse roundup in Nevada
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has completed its second big wild horse roundup in northern Nevada in recent weeks, removing 887 mustangs from the range in Elko County.
The agency said Tuesday the horses were gathered Sept. 19-Oct. 2 in the Antelope Valley and Goshute herd management areas where their numbers were eight times what it considers the appropriate management level.
On Oct. 4, the bureau completed the removal of 873 horses from the Owhyee complex in Elko and Humboldt counties near the Idaho line.
Horse advocates say the Bureau of Land Management exaggerates the impact of mustangs while ignoring the impact of livestock, which greatly outnumber the number of horses grazing on federal land.
The most recent animals captured were taken to an agency coral in Fallon, where they will be prepared for adoption or public sale.
Idaho and California men killed in Wyoming crash
MOORCROFT, Wyo. (AP) — A motorcycle collided with a car in northeast Wyoming, killing the drivers of both vehicles.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 16 near Moorcroft in Crook County.
KTWO-AM in Casper reports that the patrol identified the victims as 43-year-old Michael Sumner, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and 27-year-old Theron Harder of Woodland, California.
The patrol says Harder was driving a 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster westbound when it entered the eastbound lane where it collided with the Toyota Camry that Sumner was driving.
The motorcycle ended up in a barrow ditch where it was engulfed in flames.
Both Harder and Sumner died at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
Nevada pot sales start new fiscal year with monthly record
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada kicked off the first month of the new fiscal year with its biggest monthly marijuana sales since the state legalized pot for recreational use on July 1, 2017.
The Nevada Tax Department said Tuesday the $7.9 million in marijuana tax revenue in July was 11 percent higher than Fiscal Year 2018’s three best months — March, May and June of 2018 — all at about $7.1 million.
It was a 92 percent gain from the inaugural month of sales in July 2017, $4.1 million.
State tax revenue from pot sales exceeded projections last fiscal year by 140 percent, a total of $69.8 million.
For fiscal year 2019 ending next June 30, the department officially anticipates $69.4 million in revenue. But officials say that projection made in 2017 hasn’t been adjusted to reflect last year’s actual collections.
Mom sues McDonald’s for teen’s alleged burns from hot water
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has filed a $1.56 million lawsuit against a central Oregon McDonald’s restaurant, claiming her teen was badly burned after being served a cup of water that was too hot.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit filed last week by Shirelle Thomas in Multnomah County Circuit Court seeks $10,000 in medical bills and related expenses, $50,000 in future expenses and $1.5 million for pain and suffering.
The lawsuit doesn’t list the water temperature or explain if the 14-year-old girl spilled the water on herself or someone spilled it onto her at the Madras McDonald’s in July 2017.
The suit claims the teen suffered “partial thickness burns” to her abdomen, groin and inner thighs.
It lists the McDonald’s corporation and the individual franchise, Taylor Enterprises, as defendants.
Neither returned messages seeking comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.