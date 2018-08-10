2 Idaho men to stay free after time served in Bundy standoff
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two men from Idaho have been sentenced to no more time behind bars for pointing assault-style weapons toward heavily armed federal agents during an April 2014 standoff near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy’s ranch.
Scott Drexler and Eric Parker were sentenced Thursday in Las Vegas after pleading guilty last October to misdemeanor obstruction. They avoided a third trial with the chance of more time in federal custody.
During two trials, each was acquitted of some felony charges, but juries deadlocked on other counts.
Parker, of Hailey, Idaho, still has one year under federal supervision.
Drexler, of Challis, Idaho, remains free without probation or supervision.
Each spent about 18 months in federal custody and stood trial on 10 felony counts that could have gotten him decades in prison.
Man sentenced to 20 years for contributing to overdose death
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who tried to revive a fellow drug user who overdosed will spend two decades in prison for distributing the drug that resulted in the man’s death.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports Ryan Curtis, of Nampa, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison, followed by three years’ supervised release. Curtis distributed fentanyl and methamphetamine to Dominico “Nick” Stewart. Curtis was charged with one count of distributing a drug that resulted in death after police discovered Stewart’s body Aug. 13, 2017, in a Nampa alley.
Curtis could have faced up to a lifetime in prison and a $1 million fine for the charge. He pleaded guilty to the crime in April in return for a lesser sentence. Curtis received the mandatory minimum sentence for the charge.
SW Idaho man sentenced for illegally selling firearms
BOISE (AP) — A southwestern Idaho man who unlawfully sold firearms has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boise says 27-year-old Fabian Gonzalez of Caldwell received the sentence Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Authorities say Gonzalez was not a licensed firearms dealer but sold tactical rifles, a sawed-off shotgun and other weapons to a government informant in 2017.
The firearms were recovered by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
West Wendover OKs Elko County’s 1st medical pot dispensary
WEST WENDOVER, Nev. (AP) — The West Wendover City Council has approved a land sale and lease that clears the way for the first medical marijuana facility in Elko County.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports the council approved the deal this week with the Mesquite-based DRN Holdings, also known as Deep Roots Harvest, to house the medical pot dispensary on 3 acres (1.2 hectares) in the West Wendover industrial park on the Nevada-Utah line.
City Manager Chris Melville said Tuesday the annual lease will bring the city about $20,000 annually over five years with three potential extensions and an option to purchase the land after two years at fair market value.
The council also agreed to sell about 10 acres (4 hectares) to BRLS NV Properties V, also known as Harvest of Nevada, for $718,740 to build a marijuana cultivation and production facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.