Film of Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There God?...’ in development
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Blume has at long last agreed to a feature film adaptation of her seminal 1970 young adult novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”
Writer and director Kelly Fremon Craig is set to adapt and direct the film, which will be produced by James L. Brooks’ Gracie Films. It does not yet have a script or distributor.
Fremon Craig tweeted the news Wednesday, writing that “thrilled is an understatement.” She’s known for writing and directing the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film “The Edge of Seventeen.”
Blume tweeted in August that she was in Los Angeles meeting about film and series adaptations of her books after years of turning down offers.
Deadline first reported the news.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.