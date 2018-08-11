Calif. bank robbery suspect arrested in Nevada after chase
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada authorities stopped and arrested a suspect in a California bank robbery after a 95-mile chase during which he drove through Reno on the rims of at least two of his truck’s tires.
Officials say there were no injuries in the pursuit and capture late Friday south of Reno of Noah David Bodwell of Sacramento, who was the subject of a pursuit that started in Susanville soon after the robbery of a bank.
Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the pursuit as it passed through various jurisdictions and across the California-Nevada border, and a Twitter post by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office called it “a well-coordinated effort.”
Washoe County jail records said Bodwell was held on suspicion of DUI and other crimes.
Ride girl fell from closed for rest of Western Montana Fair
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A high-speed carnival ride that an 11-year-old girl fell from at the Western Montana Fair will remain closed for the rest of the fair.
Police say the girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she fell from the Typhoon ride Thursday evening.
Missoula County risk manager Erica Grinde told the Missoulian that there’s no reason to believe any of the other rides at the fair are unsafe and they will continue to operate.
She says Montana is one of a handful of states that doesn’t have safety oversight of amusement rides. She says the city and county don’t have laws or regulations for them either.
Missoula Fairgrounds director Emily Brock says everyone at the fair is pulling for the girl who was injured.
University of Wyoming defends right to ban guns in court
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Attorneys for the University of Wyoming say the school is allowed to regulate guns on its campus under a previous U.S. Supreme Court ruling and state law.
They made their case in filings this week in a lawsuit brought by Lyle Williams. The Uinta County delegate was cited for openly carrying a gun during the state Republican convention at the university in April.
The Laramie Boomerang reported that attorneys say that the 2008 Supreme Court ruling that overturned a handgun ban in Washington, D.C. said that guns could still be banned in sensitive places like schools. While Wyoming cities and counties can’t pass gun regulations, they say the university is a state entity that is allowed to.
Williams’ criminal trial has been put on hold while his lawsuit is considered.
