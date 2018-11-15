Try 1 month for 99¢

No damage reported following eastern Idaho earthquake

BLACKFOOT (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Idaho say there are no reports of damage following a 3.8-magnitude earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor struck at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday about 7 miles east of Soda Springs.

The Soda Springs Police Department says no one reported any damage.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Julie Dutton says small earthquakes occur in the area, but a 3.8-magnitude quake is larger than usual.

Human remains found a N. Idaho construction site

COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — Northern Idaho officials say workers preparing a site for new construction found human bones.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department tells the Coeur d’Alene Press that workers found the bones Tuesday afternoon not far from the city’s public library.

Authorities have released few details other than to confirm the bones are human.

Police say they will be processing the scene for several days as part of their investigation.

Rock buttress falls above popular Grand Teton overlook

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A rock buttress tumbled down above the popular Hidden Falls Overlook in Grand Teton National Park, about four months after it developed a crack.

Park spokeswoman Denise Germann said Wednesday that the overlook was not damaged. Park officials concluded that seasonal weathering likely induced the collapse. Based on snow cover, park staff estimate the rock likely crumbled sometime before a Nov. 4 snowstorm.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that park staff have been monitoring the rock face since a crack triggered a closure this summer of the popular overlook on the west side of Jenny Lake.

Park officials later scaled back the closure area after assessing the crack and modeling the risk of rockfall raining down on areas beneath the buttress.

