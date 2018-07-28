Idaho wildfire forces evacuations, destroys 1 building
COUNCIL (AP) — A western Idaho wildfire near the border of Washington state and Oregon has forced area evacuations and destroyed one building.
The flames just north of Council, Idaho, first erupted Thursday and is believed to be caused by human action.
As of Saturday morning, the uncontained wildfire is now 23 square miles.
It spread overnight into Saturday, forcing evacuations in the Cottonwood Road, south Exeter Lane and Cool Creek Loop areas.
The U.S. Forest Service says one structure has been lost from wildfire damage but it’s not immediately known what type of building it was.
Boise man drowns in Payette River
BOISE (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old man has drowned in the Payette River.
Chief Deputy Coroner for Boise County Mike Johnson told the Idaho Statesman that Jeffery Murdock of Boise drowned at around 2:30 p.m. Friday near County Highway 17.
Murdock’s reasons for being out in the water were unclear.
Johnson says witnesses were on scene when the drowning occurred.
He says there was no evidence of foul-play.
Invasive weed found in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — State officials say they’ve found an invasive, noxious weed in Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed through testing that fragments of the curly leaf pondweed have been found at the Third Street Boat Launch and also suspected near Independence Point and Sanders Beach.
The invasive aquatic species is not native to the area and likely spread by boat traffic.
The curly leaf pondweed lives in the water as an aquatic plant that can grow more than a meter long, and is distinguished by its wavy, serrated leaves.
It’s on Idaho’s Noxious Weeds List of non-native plants because it can overtake over vegetation and clog waterways.
