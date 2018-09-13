Big swath US forest reopens after Nevada fire closure
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of square miles of national forest in northeast Nevada have reopened for public use after a closure ordered nearly a month ago due to a raging wildfire.
The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced the reopening of the area Wednesday in the ranger district stretching from the Idaho line to southwest of Wild Horse State Reservoir.
District Ranger Josh Nicholes says the area was cleared following a safety assessment by an emergency response team.
He warned that it is important for recreationists, hunter and local residents to remain vigilant about safety hazards in the burned area, including dead trees that can blow down in windy conditions.
The forest was closed after lightning sparked a fire on Aug. 17 that eventually burned about 370 square miles.
Report: Climate change impacting Yellowstone resources
POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone park managers are worried that changing climate in northwest Wyoming is already impacting the national park’s key natural resources.
The new report from park rangers released Tuesday says average temperatures in the area are higher than usual, resulting a variety of changes to the ecosystem.
The Powell Tribune reports some of the changes observed at the park include a longer growing season that is beneficial to both land and aquatic invasive species; altered streams flows, in part due to declining snowpack and peak river flows that are happening earlier in the year; and alpine plant life and water quality.
The warmer temperatures are also negatively impacting wildlife.
Oregon sues OxyContin maker, alleging racketeering
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general has sued the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin, saying it misrepresented the risks and benefits of the drug and lied to a state regulatory agency to maximize profits.
A spokesman at Purdue Pharma, targeted by Thursday’s lawsuit in Multnomah Circuit Court, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said that over the last decade, Purdue has engaged in racketeering and misleading activity.
Rosenblum said Oregon sued Purdue in 2007 for deceptively marketing OxyContin, but the Connecticut-based company has continued to market the highly addictive pain pill to Oregon doctors and mislead health care providers and the Oregon Pharmacy Board.
Purdue and other drugmakers are facing lawsuits across the country, claiming they helped spark opioid addiction and an overdose crisis.
Ohio man sentenced to time served in Nevada ranch standoff
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Ohio man who was an internet voice during a Nevada ranching family standoff with federal agents in 2014 has been sentenced to time spent in federal custody for his guilty plea to a conspiracy charge.
Peter Santilli’s attorney, Chris Rasmussen, said Thursday that Santilli would return to Cincinnati and resume his journalism career following sentencing Tuesday in Las Vegas.
Rasmussen says his client spent about 14 months in custody following his arrest in early 2 016.
Santilli’s guilty plea last year let him avoid standing trial with rancher Cliven Bundy, sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and co-defendant Ryan Payne.
The trial collapsed in January due to prosecutorial misconduct, with charges dismissed and the defendants set free.
Santilli hosted an internet talk show and said he was investigating why armed federal land managers were rounding up Bundy cattle.
