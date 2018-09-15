Montana photographer sues Netflix over copyright law
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana photographer is suing Netflix, alleging the company violated copyright law by using one of his photos without permission to create storm images for the series “Stranger Things” and the movie “How It Ends.”
The Great Falls Tribune reported Friday Sean R. Heavey of Glasgow filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.
A Netflix attorney has told Heavey in a letter that its images are different from the photo and that the company didn’t violate his copyright. The newspaper says the company didn’t respond to its request for a comment.
Heavey says he took the photo in Montana in 2010 and registered his copyright that year. It shows a supercell storm cloud.
His lawsuit asks for unspecified damages and legal costs.
Man dead after pit bull attack inside his Baker City home
BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 53-year-old Oregon man was killed when he apparently tried to break up a pit bull fight in his home.
Idahonews.com reports that Mitchelle Dean Segerdahl was found dead in his home in Baker City on Sept. 9.
The cause of death was listed as a dog bite to the neck. Two pit bulls were also dead in the house, while Baker City police impounded and destroyed four others found there.
Lawsuit: E. Oregon school ignored player’s head injury
HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — An eastern Oregon couple who contend their son sustained long-term damage after coaches allowed him to play football after a head injury has filed a $38.9 million lawsuit.
The East Oregonian reports that Todd and Dawna Martin of Hermiston filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Umatilla County Circuit Court against the Hermiston School District.
The Martins say their son sustained permanent injuries to his head, back and neck while competing with Hermiston’s junior varsity team in October 2016.
The lawsuit says the athletic staff didn’t tell the parents about the injuries and didn’t conduct proper tests to see if their son could return to football.
The Hermiston School District declined to comment specifically about the accusations in the lawsuit.
Wyoming guide dead after bear attack
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming authorities say a hunting guide has been found dead after he and a client were attacked by a bear.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the body of 37-year-old Mark Uptain was found Saturday.
Teton County spokesman Billy Kirk said the client, Corey Chubon of Florida, suffered leg, chest and arm injuries and was flown to a Jackson hospital. The newspaper reported he left the hospital Saturday.
His hometown wasn’t listed.
Authorities said Chubon was bow hunting and shot an elk Thursday, but he and Uptain could not find the animal until Friday. They were preparing to pack it out that day when they were charged by two bears.
Kirk said one of the bears attacked Uptain and then Chubon. He says Chubon was able to flee and phone for help.
Utah worker dies after falling headfirst in sewer pipe
HOOPER, Utah (AP) — A northern Utah city worker has died after he fell headfirst into a pipe in the city’s sewer system and drowned.
The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the worker with the city of Hooper was stuck after he fell in the pipe. A co-worker who was nearby was unable to remove him and called 911.
The sheriff’s office and other first-responders found when they arrived that the man had died.
The man’s name was not released.
