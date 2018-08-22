Boise passes stationless bike regulations
BOISE (AP) — Boise City Council unanimously passed limits on stationless bike and electric scooter shares.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the final version of the ordinance, passed Tuesday, will allow multiple companies to operate in the city, but will cap the number of bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters brought into Boise at 750 total.
The city also proposes a $5,000 annual operator fee, an annual charge of $100 per device placed in the city plus a $20 security deposit per device. The city would use the security deposit fund to pay for moving the bikes, scooters or e-bikes to appropriate locations or removing them.
The city would charge the company $100 per bike or scooter moved. For every day the devices have to be kept in city storage beyond 30 days, companies will be charged $5.
Man sentenced for 5 bank robberies in 4 states
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for robbing five banks in four states.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said 21-year-old Dakota Shareef Walker was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to bank robberies in Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming and two in Idaho.
The robberies happened between November 2016 and January of 2017.
The banks robbed were in Topeka, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Evanston, Wyoming; and Malad City and Preston, Idaho.
In each robbery, Walker handed the tellers notes warning them not to activate any alarms or make any sudden moves before escaping with money.
