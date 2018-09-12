New Boise law targeting abandoned bikes in public spaces
BOISE (AP) — Boise city officials have approved an ordinance that will remove bicycles on public bike racks that are left unattended for three days or longer.
The Idaho Press reports the ordinance adopted Tuesday is an effort to free up space on public bike racks.
The new ordinance was proposed by the Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Committee.
A city memo says abandoned bikes often have their wheels, seats and other parts stolen and can take up space on bike racks “indefinitely” and waste space available for other users.
Under the ordinance, a bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter will be considered abandoned after it is left in a public place for 72 hours or longer after it is tagged with a notice of attention to abate.
The ordinance also allows to city to move them if they blocking auto or pedestrian traffic.
Boise concert venue damaged by fire and water
BOISE (AP) — Fire ripped through an entertainment venue in Boise, leaving about 60 percent of the building damaged by flames and water but causing no major injuries.
Boise fire officials say the fire at the concert venue called the Knitting Factory in the downtown area was reported at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say three people were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson says investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Officials didn’t provide a damage estimate to the facility that can hold about 1,000 people.
Federal regulators OK removal of strict oversight over Zions
WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of federal regulators has lifted the strict government oversight it had imposed on Zions, a big regional bank.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council announced Wednesday it had decided to grant the request by Zions allowing it to escape the more strict oversight upon completion of its proposed merger with its parent company, Salt Lake City-based Zions Bancorporation.
The action, which had been approved on a preliminary basis in July, is the latest move under the Trump administration to relieve regulatory restrictions put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement he was pleased the council had determined that “there is not a significant risk that Zions could pose a threat to U.S. financial stability.” The council approved the action unanimously.
Yellowsto ne creek may be removed from impaired waters list
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A once-contaminated creek flowing into Yellowstone National Park may be clean enough to be removed from the impaired waters list.
The Billings Gazette reports the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is close to removing 5 miles (8 kilometers) of lower Soda Butte Creek from the list.
Prior to the cleanup effort, which was completed in 2014, the creek was contaminated by toxic runoff from copper, gold and silver extraction from an old mining district.
The stream was so toxic that no fish could live in that stretch of water.
The creek now meets Montana’s water quality standards for heavy metals. Copper and lead levels still remain unresolved in sediments. Further analysis of what’s causing the contamination will continue.
