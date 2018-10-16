Nevada pimp who starred in HBO series found dead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada authorities say a legal pimp who gained popularity for an HBO series about his business and a Republican candidate for the state Legislature has died.
Nye County sheriff Lt. David Boruchowitz (buh-ROOK’-uh-witz) said an employee at Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch brothel outside of Las Vegas summoned authorities a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday after Hof was found unresponsive and not breathing.
Boruchowitz says there is no sign of foul play.
Hof was the Republican nominee this year for a heavily GOP legislative district. Ballots have already been printed in the race and it wasn’t immediately clear how elections officials would handle Hof’s death.
Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.
