Jury orders man to pay damages in triple-fatal boat crash
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — An eastern Washington man found not guilty of three counts of involuntary manslaughter in a criminal trial following a boating crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho has been ordered to pay $180,000 in a civil case.
A jury on Monday determined Dennis Magner of Spokane, Washington, is 30 percent responsible for the crash.
The July 2016 nighttime collision killed 34-year-old Justin Luhr of Medical Lake, Washington; 21-year-old Justin Honken of Post Falls, Idaho; and 21-year-old Caitlin Breeze of Spokane.
The jury determined Luhr was 70 percent responsible for the crash for operating his boat without navigation lights.
The jury said Breeze’s family sustained $300,000 in damages, and Honken’s parents each sustained $150,000 in damages. Because the jurors determined Magner was 30 percent responsible, he was directed to pay $90,000 to each family.
Daughters of N. Idaho embezzling suspect plead guilty
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — The daughters of a northern Idaho woman facing federal wire fraud charges have each pleaded guilty to taking money that was supposed to help poor families find affordable housing.
Thirty-nine-year-old Amber Annette Hosking and 36-year-old Jessica Fay Barnes each pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in northern Idaho to conspiracy to commit a federal program theft.
Their mother, 64-year-old Lori Isenberg, is charged with stealing $500,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, where she was the executive director.
The Spokesman-Review reports that federal authorities say Hosking and Barnes each received about $16,000 for work they claimed to have performed for the housing coalition but didn’t do.
Barnes and Hosking each face a $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
