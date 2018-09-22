Wind topples tree limb, concrete post; 1 killed, 2 injured
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — High winds toppled a tree limb and a concrete light post at two festivals in the Tri-Cities, killing one woman and sending two other people to a hospital.
The Tri-City Herald reports that sustained winds of 18 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph knocked down a tree limb at Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire on Saturday afternoon, killing a woman.
At a different event — the Christ the King Sausage Fest — the wind snapped a line anchoring a parachute, essentially turning the parachute into a sail that subsequently cracked a concrete light post in the center of the festival. The post struck a man and a girl, sending them to a hospital.
The festival’s Facebook page said organizers had heard the injuries are not severe.
The Sausage Fest is the third largest annual event in the Tri-Cities, drawing thousands of people each year. Officials said they are working to clean up the post and continue the event.
Wyoming fire burns 3 homes but firefighters report progress
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Western Wyoming officials say they have made some progress containing a wildfire that has burned three homes.
Officials said Saturday morning that the Roosevelt Fire had burned 57 squares miles of private land and Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Officials reported that the fire had been about 15 percent contained by Saturday morning. On Friday, the fire had remained uncontained.
Firefighters are using water-dropping helicopters, fire engines and bulldozers as they try to increase that number.
Nearly 700 people are trying to contain the flames, including three groups working to protect homes in the area.
Sublette County Sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Bingham said the burned properties included two owners’ primary homes and a guest home on a third property. He said no homes were burned Friday or overnight into Saturday.
Wildfire costs, scorched lands nearly double this year
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — The costs to fight wildfires in Utah are increasing by about $1 million a day right now, and authorities expect the season to last throughout October.
So far this year, there have been more than 1,200 wildfires, 383 square miles burned and a cost of $100 million, State Forester Brian Cottam said during a Kiwanis Club meeting on Wednesday in Logan.
He said he thinks Western states need to focus more on fire prevention, and not just fire suppression.
