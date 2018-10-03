Federal officials planning expansion at Pocatello air base
POCATELLO (AP) — Federal officials are expanding a firefighting air base in eastern Idaho.
Officials say the air base at the Pocatello Regional Airport has become busier than ever, as its traditional service area has spread further into surrounding states such as Wyoming, Oregon and Nevada.
Aviation Officer Robert Barnes says just this Monday, a pair of DC-10 air tankers launched from the air base to help contain a fire in Elko, Nevada.
The Idaho State Journal reports the air base's increasing importance is prompting the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service to build a third "pit" at the Pocatello air base, where aircrafts will refuel and reload flame retardant, within the next couple of years.
Barnes says the third pit will make the base more efficient in the long run.
Flood warnings, watches in central, northeast Nevada
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for south-central Lander County in north-central Nevada.
The service said Wednesday afternoon 1 to 2 inches of rain already had fallen in the area. Areas expected to flood stretch from Railroad Pass and portions of U.S. Highway 50 west of Austin and east of New Pass summit.
The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Another flash flooding issued in Pioche along the Utah line was set to expire at 3:30 p.m.
A flash flood watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for much of central and northeast Nevada including parts of Lander, Eureka, Elko and Nye counties, including the cities of Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells, Owyhee, Battle Mountain, Austin, Eureka, Tonopah, Jackpot, Ely and Great Basin National Park on the Utah line.
Rain dampens western Wyoming wildfire
PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — The number of firefighters working to contain a wildfire in western Wyoming is being reduced as rain is helping to put a damper on the fire.
The fire in Sublette County is now 85 percent contained after burning 55 homes and some 96 square miles south of Bondurant since it was started Sept. 15 by an abandoned warming fire.
At one point, there were more than 1,000 firefighters battling the fire. However, with a steady rain falling on the fire this week, the number of firefighters has been reduced to about 300 on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in Wyoming, a fire continues to burn along the Wyoming-Colorado border. The fire has burned about 44 square miles since Sept. 15 and is 35 percent contained.
