Wyoming wildfire 75 percent contained
PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Weather that is turning cooler and wetter is helping firefighters working to contain a wildfire in western Wyoming that has destroyed 55 homes near Grand Teton National Park.
Rain was expected to fall Tuesday on the fire that has burned some 96 square milES south of Bondurant since it was started Sept. 15 by someone’s abandoned warming fire.
U.S. 189/191 is open and power has been restored to parts of Hoback Ranches, where many of the burned homes are located.
There are more than 800 firefighters on the scene.
Utah athlete accused of sex assault, hazing
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah high school athlete accused of hazing and sexually assaulting at least nine boys is facing multiple charges.
The central Utah student was charged Friday in Sanpete County’s juvenile court with six counts of first-degree felony object rape and four counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.
The Associated Press does not typically identify juveniles accused of crimes.
Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels said Monday that the case involves at least nine juvenile victims that attend the same school.
Court documents say the alleged offenses happened on Sept. 17.
Daniels says the teen’s actions went beyond “innocent hazing.”
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they’ll seek to have the case moved to the adult system.
Defense attorney Greg Smith asks for all parties involved to leg the legal system work.
Oregon widow sues dead husband’s alleged lover for $1M
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon widow has filed a $1 million lawsuit against a woman she believes was having an extramarital affair with her husband.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit was filed Friday in Benton County Circuit Court.
In the suit, Lana Dong claims that the circumstances of the affair between her husband and Anh Tram Gia Phan led to her husband’s death.
Dong claims in the suit that Phan was negligent for not doing a better job of hiding the affair.
The lawsuit says on Dec. 5, 2017, Phan’s ex-husband caught the philandering pair at Phan’s Corvallis nail salon.
The suit claims the ex-husband beat Mitch Xuan Dong with a baseball bat and stabbed him. He died a week later.
Phan’s ex-husband, Than Duy Kim of Albany, was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.
Phan declined to comment on the suit.
