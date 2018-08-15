2 men in critical condition after tanker truck explosion
POCATELLO (AP) — Two men suffered severe burns and are in critical condition after an explosion destroyed a fuel tanker truck north of Chubbuck, Idaho.
The Idaho State Journal reports homes more than a mile away were rocked by the explosion Tuesday night. Both burn victims were transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office says the explosion occurred while the men were welding part of the tanker, which was parked outside of their maintenance shop.
Emergency responders say it appears the welding somehow ignited gasoline in the tanker, causing the large explosion that severely burned the two men and blew apart the tanker. Pieces of the vehicle were found as far as 50 yards (46 meters) away.
The incident remains under investigation.
Elko drug probe nets arrests, one-quarter pound of heroin
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A month-long investigation into illegal drug trafficking in northeast Nevada has netted a quarter-pound (110 grams) of heroin and at least four arrests in Elko.
Police told the Elko Daily Free Press that sheriff's deputies and detectives from the regional combined narcotics unit executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence near the Lamoille Highway east of downtown.
They confiscated nearly 120 grams of heroin and 21 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm.
28-year-old Brianna Highland-Luna of Reno was booked on the most serious charges, including two counts of drug trafficking, three counts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation.
Her bail was set at $411,280. It's not clear if she has a lawyer.
The other suspects are all from Elko.
Design flaw in Utah IDs may cause issues
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah residents without a star on their state-issued driver's licenses may soon be turned away by airport security.
The Department of Homeland Security requires Utah drivers' licenses to have a little gold star on the top right corner, the Deseret News reported.
The missing star threatens the Utah cards' status as approved identification to board commercial flights.
Utah Driver License Division Director Chris Caras told a legislative panel Tuesday that the issue was caused by a card design flaw.
Homeland security officers informed Caras of the potential issue earlier this month.
Transportation Safety Administration employees don't recognize licenses from noncompliant states, Cara said. For now, the Department of Homeland Security hasn't taken Utah off its list.
"We're very concerned about that, because we feel the citizens have met their obligation for that," he said. "Really, it is a card design issue, but it's a critical card design issue."
Fixing the issue could cost the state more than $3 million, Caras said.
Caras said he will pitch a corrective plan and ask for two years to work through the changes.
Utah will also need to pass a measure that would repeal a piece of law that prohibits Cara's agency from printing new IDs to meet the requirement.
Sen. Wayne Harper is a part of such an effort.
"We want our people to be able to move and to travel as they choose," the Taylorsville Republican said Tuesday.
If the proposal is rejected and Utah is found noncompliant, Utah travelers may need to bring a passport or some other form of acceptable ID with them to the airport.
